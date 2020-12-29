Certified Chelsea, a brand-new show on Star Sports Select, has taken the Indian Chelsea fan community by storm. Joining hands with the five-time Premier League champions, Star Sports rolled out an all Blues series in its endeavor to bring Indian fans closer to the global stars. Certified Chelsea, hosted by Anant Tyagi, witnesses exciting and enthralling content specially curated by Chelsea FC only for the Blues fans in the subcontinent. The third episode featuring central defender Kurt ‘Happy’ Zouma airs on 31st December at 9 pm on Star Sports Select and Disney + Hotstar. Also Read - SEV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Sevilla vs Villarreal Football Match at 9.30 PM IST December 29 Tuesday

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Select show Certified Chelsea, Kurt Zouma shares his experience of playing alongside his Brazilian team-mate Thiago Silva, "He is a top defender and one of the best in Europe. He is very calm when on the ball. He plays big games and has won many titles. He had been in the Champions League final last year. We know that he is a very experienced player, so being around him is very nice and I am learning a lot from him."

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Select show Certified Chelsea, Kurt Zouma shares his feelings on being part of the Blues family and reveals which Chelsea legend he would love to play with, "The journey has been full of emotions. I came in very young, had a chance to win trophies, then I got injured. I fought my way back into the team and now I am happy to be playing. I have played with Didier Drogba and John Terry so I would say, Marcel Desailly because I have been compared to him before and have never had a chance to watch him play like the others."

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Select show Certified Chelsea, the 26-year-old youngster has a message to give for Indian fans post answering an array of questions from them, “It was nice to hear from you, very happy to see you virtually and hopefully I get to see you in the stadium someday. Keep supporting us and it’s nice to meet you all. Have a good day and good holidays.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier episode of Certified Chelsea, skipper Cesar Azpilicueta said that he is eager to meet the Indian fans and is grateful for all the support he receives from the sub-continent, “Thank you for the support. You know we are very grateful for the support from all around the world, especially Indian fans. They are behind us even now. Sometimes, we meet a lot of fans from India coming to Stamford Bridge for our games which is now not possible. Hopefully, the time will arrive soon but until then, thank you once again for the support.”

Certified Chelsea will feature one Chelsea player or a legend, who will spill the beans on all the latest news from the dressing room every month. In its endeavor to enhance engagement in India, each show will feature a new Indian Fan club as part of a special segment – How Blue You Are – which will also see fans compete against each other. The previous episodes witnessed fan groups from Delhi, while the latest one featured fans from Mizoram that showcases the following Chelsea have across the length and breadth of the nation.

So, gear up, Chelsea fans for a rollercoaster of a ride as ‘Certified Chelsea’ will guarantee you to connect with your favourite stars from the main team.

Get all the latest news and developments straight from the Chelsea dressing room with Certified Chelsea on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 &

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Episode 3 Timing- 9 pm on Dec 31; 7:30 Pm on Jan 1; 10.30 pm on Jan 2