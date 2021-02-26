BN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4-Day Match

Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4-Day Match – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BN-A vs IR-A at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4-Day Match tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Bangladesh A and Ireland Wolves will take on each other in an Elite Group C match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday. The Bangladesh A vs Ireland Wolves 4-Day Match BN-A vs IR-A match will start at 9 AM IST – February 26. Ireland Wolves are touring the sub-continent to play five unofficial ODIs, one unofficial Test, and two unofficial T20s against Bangladesh A. The visitors will be led by Harry Tector in the 4-match unofficial Test after George Dockrell pulled out at the last moment citing personal reasons. Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, and Gareth Delany are a few experienced names in the touring party. Meanwhile, Bangladesh A also consist of players with some international experience. The likes of Ebadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy have all got the experience of playing first-class cricket,

Venue: Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

BN-A vs IR-A My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker, Mahidul Islam Ankon

Batters – Saif Hassan (VC), James McCollum, Mahmudul Hasan

All-Rounders – Aminul Islam, Curtis Campher (C), Ruhan Pretorius

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Shahin Alam, Shahadat Hossain

BN-A vs IR-A Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh A: Mahmudul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Tanvir Islam, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam Emon, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Akhbar Ali, Shamim Patawari.

Ireland Wolves: Locran Tucker (WK), Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume, Harry Tector (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Jonathan Garth, James McCollum.

BN-A vs IR-A Squads

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali, Ebadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahiul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rehman, Rishod Hossain, Saif Hassan,Shahaat Hossain, Sumon Khan, Syed Khaled, Tanvir Islan, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Ireland Wolves: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

