M Mithun (vice-captain), N Hossain, S Hassan, Priyamal Perera, S Weerakkody, A Priyanjan (captain), R Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, M Hassan Rana, A Aponso, C Karunaratne

The match starts at 10: 00 AM IST (October 10)

BN-A vs SL-A Predicted 11

Bangladesh A (Probable XI): Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Nayeem Hasan/S Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (captain), Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Abu Jayed

Sri Lanka A (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Amila Aponso, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (captain), Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Shiran Fernando

SQUADS:

Bangladesh A squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jahurul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ebadat Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Sri Lanka A squad: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (captain), Sandun Weerakkody (wicketkeeper), Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne , Asela Gunaratne, Amila Aponso, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Shammu Ashan, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando

