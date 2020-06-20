Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Baskets Oldenburg vs Brose Bamberg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BO vs BBG at Audi Dome, Munich: In the second leg quarterfinal tie of Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20, Baskets Oldenburg will take on Brose Bamberg on an action-packed Saturday at the Audi Dome, Munich (June 20). Brose Bamberg will go into their season-defining against Oldenburg thinking that the tie is not over following a five-point 81-86 defeat in the first leg. The are more than capable of overturning that deficit in the second game. The Basketball Bundesliga clash will start at 8 PM (IST).

After all, they will have to start the game from 0-5 and must win the game by at least six points to go into the semis. However, Oldenburg have had a better tournament so far, and they won't be an easy meal in this game as well.

My Dream11 Team

PG: B Hobbs, P Lee, N Weidemann

SG: R Amaize

SF: J Crawford

PF: N Boothe (SP)

C: M Seric, R Mahalbasic

BO vs BBG Starting 5s

Baskets Oldenburg:

PF: N Boothe

SF: R Paulding

C: R Mahalbasic

PG: T Larson

SG: R Amaize

Brose Bamberg:

PF: Christian Sengfelder

SF: Jordan Crawford

C: Assem Marei

PG: Paris Lee

SG: Kameron Taylor

BO vs BBG Likely Squads

Baskets Oldenburg: Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Karsten Tadda, Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Justin Sears, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Ian Hummer, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen, Robert Drijencic, Richky Paulding, Armani Moore.

Brose Bamberg: Retin Obasohan, Kameron Taylor, Moritz Plescher, Jordan Crawford, Tre McLean, Marvin Heckel, Christian Sengfelder, Assem Marei, Mateo Seric, Elias Harris, Daneil Keppeler, Paris Lee, Nelson Weidemann.

