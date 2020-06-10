BO vs BGG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BO vs BGG at Audi Dome, Munich: The ongoing 2019-20 German Basketball Bundesliga is the 54th season of the annual championship. It got underway from September 24, 2019 but was halted in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was suspended till April 30 and the remainder of the event is now being played in a tournament format. 10 teams including the top-nine and Frankfurt are playing behind closed doors. Originally, 17 teams were part of the regular season including Brose Bamberg, medi Bayreuth, Alba Berlin, Telekom Baskets Bonn, Löwen Braunschweig, Crailsheim Merlins, Fraport Skyliners, Gießen 46ers, BG Göttingen, Hamburg Towers, Riesen Ludwigsburg, Syntainics MBC, Bayern Munich, EWE Baskets Oldenburg, ratiopharm Ulm, Rasta Vechta and s.Oliver Würzburg.

BO vs BGG My Dream11 Team

Bennet Hundt, Karsten Tadda, Dominic Lockhart, Armani Moore, Alex Ruoff (SP), Nathan Boothe, Terry Allen, Jito Kok

BO vs BGG Squads

Baskets Oldenburg: Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Jacob Hollatz, Robert Drijencic, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Philipp Schwethelm, Richky Paulding, Armani Moore, Filip Stanic, Ian Hummer, Nathan Boothe, Justin Sears, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen

BG Göttingen: Dolf Veltman, Jannes Hundt, Marvin Omuvwie, Leon Williams, Bennet Hundt, Erol Ersek, Kevin Bryant, Elias Lasisi, Dominic Lockhart, Mihajlo Andric, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Mathis Monninghoff, Jito Kok, Dennis Kramer

