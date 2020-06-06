Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Boavista FC vs Moreirense FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BOA vs MOR at Estadio do Bessa: In another exciting encounter of Portuguese League 2019-20 on super Saturday, Boavista will square off against Moreirense in the middle of the table clash at the Estadio do Bessa. Boavista are currently occupying the 11th position in the league standings with seven wins, eight losses, and nine draws. They are coming to this game off a 1-1 draw to Tondela.

Moreirense, on the other hand, are two positions above their counterparts and are sitting on the ninth in the points table. They have so far managed seven wins, nine draws, and eight losses in 24 games. Moreirense are coming to this game off a 2-0 win over Maritimo in the last game. Both sides would be eyeing a win in this game with a chance to move up in the table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - DOR vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin BSC Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park 10PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Boavista FC and Moreirense FC will start at 1.45 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio do Bessa

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: H Leite

Defenders: R Costa, I Santos, J Aurelio

Midfielders: N Obiora, Y Ackah, F Soares, P Nuno

Forwards: H Tavares (vc), B Aouacheria, F Abreu (C)

BOA vs MOR Probable Playing XIs

Boavista FC: Leite; Neris, Costa, Lucas; Marlon, Obiora, Ackah, Carraca; Sauer, Cassiano, Tavares.

Moreirense FC: Pasinato; Aurelio, Santos, Rosic, Conte; Soares, Pacheco, Santos; Aouacheria, Abrey, Machado.

BOA vs MOR SQUADS

Boavista FC: Matheus Kayser, Rafael Bracali, Helton Leite, João Oliveira Gonçalves, Lucas, Marlon, Gustavo Dulanto, Breno Pais Teixeira, Fernando Cardozo, Ricardo Costa, Neris, Obiora Nwankwo, Gustavo Sauer, Mateus, Miguel Reisinho, Carraça, Fabiano, Tomas Mascarenhas, Paulinho, Idrissa Mandiang, Yaw Ackah, Heriberto Tavares, Yusupha Om Njie, Alberto Bueno, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Cassiano.

Moreirense FC: Nuno Macedo, Mateus, Pedro Trigueira, Lazar Rosic, Iago Santos, Anthony D’Alberto, Sori Mané, Steven Vitória, Djavan, Filipe Soares, Rafik Halliche, Abdu Cadri Conté, João Aurélio, Fábio Pacheco, Nenê, Ibrahim Camará, David Texeira, Patricio Rodríguez, Alex Soares, Pedro Nuno, Gabrielzinho, Luiz Henrique, Luther Singh, Fábio Abreu, Luís Machado, Nuno Santos.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOA Dream11 Team/ MOR Dream11 Team/ Boavista FC Dream11 Team/ Moreirense FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.