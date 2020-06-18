Dream11 Team Prediction

BOA vs SET Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Boavista vs Vitoria Setubal Todays Match at Estádio do Bessa XXI 11:30 PM IST June 18:

The ongoing 2019-20 Portuguese or Primeira League is the 86th such season and will conclude by July 26. The league, like others, was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned on June 3 behind closed doors. The participating teams include Belenenses SAD, Benfica, Boavista, Braga, Desportivo das Aves, Famalicão, Gil Vicente, Marítimo, Moreirense, Paços de Ferreira, Portimonense, Porto, Rio Ave, Santa Clara, Sporting CP, Tondela, Vitória de Guimarães and Vitória de Setúbal. Benfica are the defending champions.

The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between BOA vs SET will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Estádio do Bessa XXI

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R Bracali

Defenders- R Felipe, F Leismann, J Meira, S Manuel

Midfielders- G Sauer, P Lucas, C Vinicius Il

Forwards- H Tavares (VC), N Stojiljkovic, H Guedes (C)

Starting XI

Boavista: Helton Leite, Ricardo Costa, Gustavo Dulanto, Neris, Idrissa Mandiang, Paulinho, Marlon, Carraça, Cassiano, Alberto Bueno, Gustavo Sauer

Vitoria Setubal: Georgi Makaridze, Jubal, Artur Jorge, Carlinhos, Silvio, Jose Semedo, Leandro Vilela, Nuno Valente, Brian Mansilla, Hildeberto Pereira, Helder Guedes

SQUADS

Boavista (BOA): Joao Goncalves, Rafael Bracali, Matheus Kayser, Helton Leite, Rui Filipe, Fabiano Leismann, Breno Teixeira, Marlon Xavier, Gustavo Dulanto, Lucas Tagliapietra, Hueglo Neris, Ricardo Costa, Gustavo Sauer, Paulo Lucas, Fernando Cardozo, Miguel Reisinho, Yaw Ackah, Idris Mandiang, Nwankwo Obiora, Tomas Reymao, Cassiano Moreira, Yusupha Njie, Luis Santos, Mateus Galiano, Heriberto Tavares, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Alberto Bueno

Vitoria Setubal (SET): Joao Valido, Lucas Paes, Giorgi Makaridze, Joao Meira, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Nuno Pinto, Jubal Rocha, Bruno Pires, Artur Jorge, Andre Sousa, Jose Semedo, Leandro Silva, Carlos Vinicius-II, Jose Egas, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Tofol Montiel, Eber Bessa, Tiago Castro, Nuno Valente, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Vilela, Helder Guedes, Khalid Hachadi, Brian Mansilla, Hildeberto Jose, Frederic Mendy, Mirko Antonucci

