LUNCH BREAK: And with that dismissal lunch has been taken on Day 3 of this tour match.

Over 10.5: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes as he gets rid of Abhimanyu Easwaran on 13 – caught by Aiden Markram. Score 23/2

Over 1.2: WICKET! BP XI captain and opener Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for a two-ball duck by Vernon Philander. An early blow to BP XI. This is not good for Rohit’s confidence who has been widely projected to open the innings for India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Score 2/1

Over 64: South Africa have declared their innings at 279/6 in 64 overs meaning with Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 87 while Vernon Philander on 48 not out.

Day 2 Report

Opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 5 in 50 overs against Board President’s XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match on Friday. Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week.

On the day, he retired after completing his hundred in a game which has not been accorded first-class status. Markram’s innings was an attacking one as he faced 118 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes. His good form augurs well for South Africa as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for the future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the nation back in 2018.

Earlier, opener Dean Elgar was snuffed out by senior pacer Umesh Yadav (1/34), caught by Priyank Panchal in the slip cordon. No. 3 batsman Theunis de Bruyn got one from Ishan Porel (1/11) that jagged back in to trap him plumb in-front. The talented Zubayr Hamza (22) hit three fours and a six before left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja (2/52) had him leg before with an arm ball. Jadeja from Saurashtra also had rival skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) the same way.