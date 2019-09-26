Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Streaming When and Where to Watch: Full Squads, Playing 11, Timing in IST, BP XI vs SA TV Broadcast And All You Need to Know

After the T20I series ended 1-1, the focus shifts to red-ball cricket and eyes would be on Rohit Sharma as he will open in red-ball cricket for the very first time. He would be leading the Board President XI troops in the game against South Africa. It is a warm-up game, where both the sides will try to get some practice before the 1st Test. Team India is currently sitting pretty at the top of the table in the ongoing World Test Championships.

For South Africa, the good news is that Faf Du Plessis would be back and would look to get some runs in the warm-up game before heading into the Test series.

Here’s all you need to know about the Board President’s XI vs South Africa match:-

When is the Board President’s XI vs South Africa?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa will be played from September 26.

Where will the Board President’s XI vs South Africa match be played?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa match will be played at PVG Raju Stadium, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

What time does the Board President’s XI vs South Africa begin?

Which TV channels will live broadcast Board President’s XI vs South Africa?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa will not be telecasted on TV. You can follow the live updates on BCCI.tv.

How do I watch free online live streaming of the Board President’s XI vs South Africa?

The free online live streaming of the Board President’s XI vs South Africa will not be available.

