Bob Woolmer Death Anniversary: Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf paid a rich tribute to Bob Woolmer on his death anniversary and stated that he still remains the best coach that he has ever played under, adding that his innovative drills during his tenure as the Pakistan coach helped his balance while batting immensely and the whole team benefited from it.

"Bob Woolmer will remain the No.1 coach in the world…He was great guy, a great coach and a great motivator and I think, he was great for me as well. My balance and my batting improved considerably under him," said Yousuf in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board on it's official Twitter handle.

"So if you see, as a coach and mentor, he had everything and was a top motivator and always used to back his players, bring them up and he used to say things in such a manner that it never looked like someone had some kind of fault and his innovative drills used to help us as a team," he added.

.@yousaf1788 reflects on his memories of former Pakistan head coach Bob Woolmer on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WgmL3Y44ce — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 18, 2022

The 47-year-old hailed the South African as the best coach in the world.

“I personally benefited a lot from that. As a coach, according to me, keeping in mind all the coaches that I have played under and worked with thereafter, he was one of the best. Infact, he was the best coach in the world,” Yousuf concluded.

Woolmer passed away under mysterious circumstances during the 2007 World Cup, a day after Pakistan was knocked out of the tournament. The former South African coach was honoured posthumously with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence), a high ranking civil award of Pakistan, for his contribution to Pakistan cricket.