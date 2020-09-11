Dream11 Team Prediction

BOD vs LYN Ligue 1 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Bordeaux vs Lyon Football Match at Matmut Atlantique 12.30 AM IST September 12: Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 6:45 PM IST Sunday, September 6

Bordeaux will be hoping to up their game this season when they take on Lyon on Saturday in a Ligue 1 fixture. Also Read - PSG vs LYN Dream11 Team Prediction Coupe de France 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Match Predicted XIs at Stade de France 12.40 AM IST August 1

Lyon is going on the back of a good Champions League structure and they have won their first Ligue 1 match by 4-1 against Dijon. Memphis Depay scored a superb cap stunt a week ago and will be his side’s main gem going into this match. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Bonanza vs Chinandega Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SN vs BN Today's Match at Memoriam, 9.30 PM IST

Lyon will start outright favourites.

BOD vs LYN Match Details:

Match: Bordeaux vs Lyon, French Ligue 1 2020-2021

Date: Saturday, 12th September, 2020 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Matmut Atlantique (Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux)

Dream11 Prediction

Benoit Costil, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly, Laurent Koscielny, Leo Dubois, Toma Basic, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimaraes, Hwang Ui-Jo, Karl Toko Ekambi and Memphis Depay

Predicted 11

Bordeaux Dream11 Predicted XI for Fantasy Football: Benoit Costil, Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny, Nicolas de Preville, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly, Otavio, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo and Josh Maja

Lyon Dream11 Predicted XI for Fantasy Football: Anthony Lopes; Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Fernando Marcal, Moussa Dembele, Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel Cornet, Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi

SQUADS

Bordeaux (BOD): Benoit Costil, Gaetan Poussin, Over Mandanda, Pablo, Laurent Koscielny, Edson Andre Sitoe, Vukasin Jovanovic, Paul Baysse, Loris Benito, Maxime Poundje, Youssouf Sabaly, Enock Kwateng, Otavio Santos, Albert Lottin, Toma Basic, Ruben Pardo, Yacine Adli, Remi Oudin, Samuel Kalu, Josh Maja, Nicolas de Preville, Hwang Ui-Jo, Alexandre Mendy, Jimmy Briand

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães