Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BOD vs ST at Kabul International Stadium: In another exciting battle of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, Boost Defenders will take on Speen Ghar Tigers at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BOD vs ST match will begin at 10.30 AM IST – September 10 in India. All games are being contested at the Alokozay Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. Boost Defenders started off their campaign with a 57 runs win over Kabul Eagles but followed it up with a nine-wicket defeat to the Band-e-Amir Dragons. Meanwhile, Speen Ghar Tigers also started off the tournament with a 49 run win over the Amo Sharks. Nevertheless, they followed a similar pattern here as they ended up losing by 58 runs against Mis Ainak Knights in their next match. Both sides will be keen to return to winning ways with a strong performance in the upcoming match and the neutral venue could be treated to an exciting game of cricket. Here is the Shpageeza T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction for BOD vs ST T20 game. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League match toss between Boost Defenders and Speen Ghar Tigers will take place at 10 AM (IST) – September 10 in India. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Time: 10.30 AM IST Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: B Taylor, S Shafiq

Batsmen: H Shahidi (VC), Najibullah Zadran, N Tarakai

All-rounders: Zia Ur Rahman, G Naib (C), K Sadiq

Bowlers: Q Ahmad, SN Qureshi, Z Khan

BOD vs ST Probable Playing XIs

Boost Defenders: Brendon Taylor, Bahar Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib (C), H Shahidi, D Rasool, Muslim Musa, Khaibar Omar, Nasrullah, Qais Ahmad, Zia-ur Rehman and Nisar Wahdat.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Karim Sadiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, John Campbell, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah, Shafiquallah, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nawaz Khan.

BOD vs ST Squads

Boost Defenders (BOD): Munir Ahmad, Ishaq Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Zia-ul Haq, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Naseebullah Sherdali, Hanzala, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Waqarullah Ishaq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tahir- Khan, Wahid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Izharullahq-Naveed Naveed, Abdul Wahid, Abdullah Tarakhail, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Alam, Dastagir Khan, Nawid Mohammad Kabir.

Speen Ghar Tigers (ST): Waheedullah Shafaq, Tamim Surkhorodi, Majeed Alam, Jalat Khan, Shabir Noori, Najibullah-Zadran, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Bahir Shah, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Karim Sadiq, Perwez Malakzai, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah, Janat Gul AS-ALL, Abdullah Adil, Muslim Musa, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Zamir Khan, Zahid Khan, Allah Noor.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOD Dream11 Team/ ST Dream11 Team/ Boost Defenders Dream11 Team/ Speen Ghar Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.