BOG vs ALB Dream11 Prediction

Bogliasco will be taking on Albano in the 22nd match of Fancode ECS T10 Milan on Saturday. This will be the last league match of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. Bogliasco had a great start to their campaign as they won 3 out of 3 matches in their Group B, however, their form in the combined group has been concerning.

On the other hand, Albano finished top of the table in Group A by winning 3 matches on a trot. But, in the combined group, they lost 2 encounters and won only one. Hence, this age has all the ingredients of being an interesting contest.

Time: 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

BOG vs ALB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Prabhsimran Singh

Batters – Satwinder Ram, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar SIngh (c), Asim Ali,

All-Rounders – Supun Tharanga, Sachin Tharuka

Bowlers – Bharti Bangar , Dumindu Nisaanka, Dunisha Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda

BOG vs ALB Probable Playing XIs

Bogliasco:Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Madupa Fernando (c), Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Asanka Wijalamage (wk), Roshan weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Dumindu Nisaanka, Dunisha Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda

Albano: Satwinder Ram, Jorawar SIngh (c), Asim Ali, Monu Lal (wk), Shahroze Usman, Parveen Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Ajay Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki, Jasvir Kumar.

BOG vs ALB Squads

Bogliasco: Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Madupa Fernando (c), Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Asanka Wijalamage (wk), Roshan weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Dumindu Nisaanka, Dunisha Polpitiya, Lasidu Kavinda

Albano:Satwinder Ram, Jorawar SIngh (c), Asim Ali, Monu Lal (wk), Shahroze Usman, Parveen Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Ajay Kumar, Bharti Bangar, Muhammad Zaki, Jasvir Kumar.

Edited By : SUNNY DAUD