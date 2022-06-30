BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints

BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bogliasco vs Bergamo Super XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Milan Cricket Ground, 4 PM IST June 30, Thursday

Here is the ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOG vs BGS Dream11 Team Prediction, BOG vs BGS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BOG vs BGS Playing 11s ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bogliasco vs Bergamo Super XI, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series toss between Bogliasco and Bergamo Super XI will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – June 30, 4PM IST



Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BOG vs BGS My Dream 11 Team

Muhammad Afzaal, Saif Ali, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Sachin Warnakualsuriya(C), Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Niranga Fernando, Shanaka Perera(VC), Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Madupa Fernando

BOG vs BGS Probable Playing XI

Bogliasco: Shanaka Perera, Sandesh Kulapathi, Asanka Perera, Madupa Fernando, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Waruna Mestiyage, Sachin Warnakulasuriya, Charith Perera, Fernando Damian(wk), Harshvardhan Madineni, Niranga Fernando

Bergamo Super XI: Ashraf Shah, Muhammad Afzaal, Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, Imran Asmat, Harpal Singh, Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Salman Muhammad.