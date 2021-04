BOG vs BU Dream11 Team Predictions

Bogliasco vs Bergamo United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan Match 14 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BOG vs BU at Milan Cricket Ground: In the fourteenth match of the ongoing T10 competition in Milan, Bogliasco will be aiming to continue their winning run. They have won all of their three matches played so far.

Bogliasco vs Bergamo United Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Milan – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BOG vs BU, ECS T10 – Milan 2021, Bogliasco Dream11 Team Player List, Bergamo United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bogliasco vs Bergamo United ECS T10 – Milan, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

BOG vs BU Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Milan Match 14 between Bogliasco and Bergamo United will start from 3:00 PM IST – April 8.

Match Venue: Milan Cricket Ground

BOG vs BU My Dream11 Team

Supun Tharanga (captain), Rizwan Tahir (vice-captain), Sachin Tharuka, Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rusith Gayan, Ravi Paul, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Madupa Fernando, Faisal Muhammad

BOG vs BU Probable Playing XIs

Bogliasco: Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Rishan Kavinda, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando, Niranga Malameege, Rusith Gayan, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage

Bergamo United: Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Mubashir Amin, Mubashar Hussain, Umair Baig, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Azmat Ali, Faisal Muhammad, Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali

BOG vs BU Full Squads

Bogliasco: Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj, Dumindu Nissanka, Madupa Fernando, Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Rishan Kavinda, Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul

Bergamo United: Ahsan Akram, Faraz Ali, Mubashar Hussain, Abdul Waqas, Muddasar Raja, Umair Baig, Sadat Ali, Ansar Mahmood, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Muhammad Tufail, Azmat Ali, Mubashir Amin, Ahtasham Javaid, Rizwan Tahir, Rayhan Ibna Hossain, Ravi Paul, Faisal Muhammad

