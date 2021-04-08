BOG vs FT Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Milan

Bogliasco CC vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Milan – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BOG vs FT at Milan Cricket Ground: In the match no. 17 of FanCode ECS T10 Milan tournament, Bogliasco CC will take on Fresh Tropical at the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Milan BOG vs FT match will start at 1 PM IST – April 9. Bogliasco CC will be very disappointed with their performance against Bergamo United in the last match as they fell short by 33 runs while chasing a target of 130. Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, lost their last match against Bergamo United by seven wickets. They have won one of their two second-round matches and are currently second in the ECS T10 Milan standings. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BOG vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, BOG vs FT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BOG vs FT Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Milan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bogliasco CC vs Fresh Tropical, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Milan.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Milan toss between Bogliasco CC and Fresh Tropical will take place at 12:30 PM IST – April 9.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

BOG vs FT My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Imran, Supun Tharanga (C), Zain Naqvi, Niranga Malameege (VC), Zahid Cheema, Roshan Weerasinghe, Bilal Hamid, Hassan Jamil, Rishan Kavinda, Abdul Wahab, Sadam Hussain.

BOG vs FT Probable Playing XIs

Bogliasco CC: Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

Fresh Tropical: Muhammad Imran (C), Amir Sharif, Ammar Rasool (WK), Zain Naqvi, Mahash Javed, Hassan Jamil, Imran Muhammad, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi.

BOG vs FT Squads

Bogliasco CC: Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

Fresh Tropical: Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar (WK), Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid (WK), Hassan Taseer (WK) and Hameed Farhan (WK).

