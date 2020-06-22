Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bologna vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match BOG vs JUV at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium: In the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Bologna have a big test ahead of themselves as they will be returning to footballing action while playing hosts to Italian giants Juventus at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Monday night (June 23 in India). The Serie A BOG vs JUV football match will kick-start at 1.15 AM IST. In the Serie A standings, Bologna are currently lying at the 10th spot in the league with 34 points under their belt. They lost their last fixture to Lazio by 0-2 back in February.

On the other hand, Juventus would be looking to redeem themselves and go all out in the league after getting beaten in the finals of the Coppa Italia by Napoli. Maurizio Sarri's men are currently occupying the top spot in Serie A table with 63 points. They are leading Lazio by just a point. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Bologna and Juventus will start at 1.15 AM IST.

Venue: Renato Dall’Ara Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- L Skorupski

Defenders- M de Ligt, M De Sciglio, L Bonucci

Midfielders- R Orsolini, R Soriano, R Bentacur (vc), M Pjanic

Forwards- R Palacio, P Dybala, C Ronaldo (C)

BOG vs JUV Probable Playing XIs

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski, Danilo, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Ibrahima Mbaye, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini.

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Paulo Dybala.

BOG vs JUV SQUADS

Bologna (BOG): Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Mitchell Dijks, Gabriel Boloca, Denis Portanova, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicola Sansone, Ladislav Krejcí, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani, Musa Barrow.

Juventus (JUV): Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Wesley Andrade, Merih Demiral, Pietro Beruatto, Luca Coccolo, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Simone Muratore, Rodrigo Bentancur, Daouda Peeters, Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Douglas-Costa, Aaron Ramsey, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Luca Zanimacchia, Giacomo Vrioni, Marco Olivieri, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain.

