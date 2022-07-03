BOK vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

BOK vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 11.30 AM IST July 03, Sunday

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between BOK and DHA will take place at 11.30 PM IST

Time – July 03, 12 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

BOK vs DHA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shresth Sagar

Batsmen – Vishal Singh, Vikash Vishal(C), Satya Setu (VC), Prakash Kumar Munda

All-rounders – Vivekanand Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh

Bowlers – Aaryamaan Lala, Raunak Kumar, Saurabh Sekhar

BOK vs DHA Probable Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh©, Satya Setu, Bhanu Anand(wk), Pratik Bhagat, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vikash Vishal©, Prakash Munda, Wilfred Beng, Shresth Sagar(wk), Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sheet Kumar, Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar