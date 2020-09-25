BOK vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 22nd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BOK vs DUM at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium: In the 22nd match of the league,

Bokaro Blasters will lock horns with Dumka Daredevils.

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils for the 22nd Match will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



BOK vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Yuvraj Kumar (captain), Ronit Singh (vice-captain), Supriyo Chakraborty, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Pankaj Yadav-II, Sonu Kr-Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar-Jr.

BOK vs DUM Squads

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Ajit Kumar Singh, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Sharandeep Singh, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar-Jr

Dumka Daredevils: Akshay Jain, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Neel Bhaskar, Ronit Singh, Aayush Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Saurabh Shekhar, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Alok Sharma, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Kumar-Singh, Alok Sangwal, Nishikant Kumar

