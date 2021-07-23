BOK vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BOK vs DUM at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage clash of BYJU's Jharkhand T20 tournament, Dumka Daredevils will take on Bokaro Blasters in match 13 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – July 23 on Friday. The Jharkhand T20 BOK vs DUM match will begin at 9 AM IST. Bokaro Blasters have had two consecutive victories to start their campaign before slipping in their next two. Meanwhile, Dumka Daredevils have also won two of their four games. On the other hand, Dumka Daredevils will look to continue their winning momentum by beating the Blasters on Friday.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – July 23.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Pappu Kumar, Bhanu Anand (VC)

Batsmen – Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Vikash Vishal

All-rounders – Vikash Singh, Mohit Kumar (C), Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers – Vivek Anand, Sonu Kr-Singh, Pratik Kumar

BOK vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Visual (C), Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Aayush Bharadwaj, Sunil Kasyap.

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Amit Gupta, Nishikant Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Ajay Sonu T, Ronit Singh.

BOK vs DUM SQUADS

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Dumka Daredevils (DUM): Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

