In the sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 League, Bokaro Blasters will be up against Dumka Daredevils.

Professional cricket marks its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament.

Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Bokaro Blasters and Dumka Daredevils for the 6th Match will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



Dumka Daredevils: Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Ishtekar Ahmed Khan, Amit Kumar, Akshay Jain, Sonu-Kr Singh, Harshdev Gautam, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar- II, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Neel Bhaskar

Bokaro Blasters: Ajit Kumar Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr., Ankit Raj Singh, Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav- II, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

