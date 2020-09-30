BOK vs RAN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, 2nd Semifinal – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BOK vs RAN at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

Blasters entered the last-four stage after six wins from 10 matches finishing second in the points table. Raiders five of their 10 matches and qualified after finishing third.

Dynamos won seven of their 10 matches to collect 28 points and finish at top. Their opponents Daredevils won five of their 10 matches to finish fourth with 20 points.

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders for the 2nd semifinal will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team

V Vishal (captain), P Kumar (vice-captain), A Bhardwaj, A Sen, Y Kumar, V Singh, S Mohan, S Dutt, P Ranjan, A Kumar-Jr, N Kashyap

BOK vs RAN Squads

Bokaro Blasters: Rajandeep Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bhardwaj, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Ashish Kumar-Jr, Nityanand Kashyap, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Mohammad Asif Mansoori

Ranchi Raiders: Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj, Vivek Anand, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay

