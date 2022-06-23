BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Playing 11s For Today's Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 23, Thursday.

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, BOK vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BOK vs RAN Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bokaro Blaster vs Ranchi Raiders, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU's Jharkhand T20.

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Bokaro Blaster vs Ranchi Raiders will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 23, 1 PM IST.



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

BOK vs RAN My Dream 11 Team

Arvind Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Singh, Harsh Rana, Aditya Singh, Ajay- Sonu-T, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar.

Captain: Vikash Singh, Vice-Captain: Arpit Yadav.

BOK vs RAN Probable Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh (c), Satya Setu, Aditya Singh, Bhanu Anand (wk), Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Manish Tiwary, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar.

Ranchi Raiders: Arnav Sinha (c), Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Himanshi S, Om Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Yadav.

Bokaro Blasters Squad

Sunil Kasyap, Bhanu Anand, Satya Setu, Sachin Tiwary, Vishal Singh, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Harshdev Gautam, Aaryamaan Lala, Anuj Vidyarthy, Pratik Bhagat, Anmol Raj, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar.

Ranchi Raiders Squad

Arvind Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Sankat Tripathi, Ajay-Sonu-T, Robin Minz, Uttam Kumar, Ayush Kumar-I, Ayush Kumar, Aman Kr Singh, Vikash Yadav-I, Om Singh, Himanshu-S, Md Kounain Quraishi, Divyam Raj, Ajit Kumar Singh.