BOK vs RAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BOK vs RAN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the high-voltage season-opening clash of Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on Saturday, defending champions Bokaro Blasters will take on Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – July 17. The Jharkhand T20 BOK vs RAN match will begin at 9 AM IST. Bokaro Blasters won the previous edition of the league and will look to defend their title. The Blasters will be eager to continue their fine run in the league, having won the trophy last year by defeating Dumka Daredevils in the final. On the other hand, Ranchi Raiders also had a good season last year and will aim to lift the silverware in the second edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. Their all-rounder Aditya Singh will be the player to watch out for in this encounter. Here is the Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20, BOK vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jharkhan T20, Probable XIs for BOK vs RAN Jharkhand T20 match.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11 PM IST July 16 Friday

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – July 17.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK vs RAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal, Supriyo Chakraborty

All-rounders: Ashish Kumar (VC), Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh (C), Pankaj Yadav

Bowlers: Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj

BOK vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vikash Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Ishthekhar Ahmed-Khan.

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Sachin Tiwary, Ravi Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj.

BOK vs RAN SQUADS

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar.

