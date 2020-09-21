Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbum Strickers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BOK vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020 on maniac Monday, Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbum Strickers in the match no. 13 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – September 21. The Jharkhand T20 League BOK vs SIN match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Both teams have played four matches and have registered three wins in them and suffered one loss each. Currently, Bokaro are occupying the second spot while Singhbum are at the third as they lag behind in terms of run-rate. This match has all the ingredients of being a special one considering the consistency both teams have shown and how desperate they would be to belittle each other and show that they are better. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, BOK vs SIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbum Strickers will take place at 1 PM (IST) – September 21.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar

Batsmen: Wilfred Beng, Vikash Vishal, Kumar Deobrat

All-Rounders: Roushan Kumar Nirala, Kumar Suraj (C), Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh (VC)

Bowlers: Bal Krishna, Shiva Singh, Ashish Kumar (Jr)

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra (WK), Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoor.

Singhbum Strickers: Arvind Kumar (WK), Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram.

BOK vs SIN SQUADS

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bhardwaj, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Ashish Kumar-Jr, Nityanand Kashyap.

Singhbum Strickers (SIN): Arvind Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram, Aaryamaan Lala, Ajay Yadav, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh.

