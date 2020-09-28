Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbum Strickers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BOK vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020 on Monday, Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbum Strickers in the match no. 28 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – September 28. The Jharkhand T20 League BOK vs SIN match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Bokaro Blasters find themselves on top of the table whereas Singhbhum Strickers are in the fifth position after just three wins from nine games. Bokaro Blasters have been consistent throughout the season. The team have outclassed their opponents in every aspect of the game.On the other hand, Singhbhum lost the chase against Dumka Daredevils in their previous game as they were bundled out for just 74. Singhbhum will have a mountainous task ahead of them when they will take on Bokaro on Monday. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, BOK vs SIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, Probable XIs for BOK vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League match.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbum Strickers will take place at 1 PM (IST) – September 28.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar

Batsmen: Wilfred Beng, Vikash Vishal, Kumar Deobrat

All-Rounders: Roushan Kumar Nirala, Kumar Suraj (C), Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh (C)

Bowlers: Bal Krishna (VC), Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Singhbum Strickers: Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

BOK vs SIN SQUADS

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Singhbum Strickers (SIN): Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

