BOK vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BOK vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In match 22 of the ongoing T20 tournament, Singhbhum Strickers will be taking the field against Bokaro Blasters on July 27, Tuesday. Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Jharkhand T20 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BOK vs SIN, Dream11 Jharkhand T20 2021, Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, Singhbhum StrickersDream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers T20, Online Cricket Tips BOK vs SIN T20, Online Cricket Tips Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers Jharkhand T20 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Jharkhand T20 2021Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Australia Match Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12:00 AM IST July 27, Tuesday

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 2021 toss between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strickers will take place at 12.30 PM IST – 27th July Also Read - LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women’s 2021: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Time: 01.00 PM IST Also Read - IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Ireland vs South Africa Match Civil Cricket Club Ground, 08.30 PM IST July 24, Saturday

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team

Keepers –Sumit- Kumar, Pappu Kumar

Batsmen – Ankit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal (VC)

All-rounders – Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna (C), Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers – Pratik Bhakat, Vinayak Vikram, Pratik Kumar

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Vishal©, Prem Chourasia, Pappu Singh(wk), Aayush Bharadwaj, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar Jr, Prakash Munda, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Sunil Kasyap

Singhbhum Strickers: Bal Krishna©, Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh(wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng

BOK vs SIN Squads

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Singhbhum Strickers: Bal Krishna©, Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh(wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng, Amit Kumar, Gaurav Singh, Amardeeo Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOK Dream11 Team/ SIN Dream11 Team/ Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Player List/ Singhbhum Strickers Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Jharkhand T20 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.