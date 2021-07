BOK vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BOK vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In match 7 of the ongoing T20 tournament, Singhbhum Strikers will be taking the field against Bokaro Blasters on July 20, Tuesday.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 2021 toss between Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers will take place at 08.30 AM IST – July 20, Tuesday.

Time: 09.00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers –P Kumar

Batswomen –Arvind Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Vishal

All-Rounders – Roushan Nirala, Amardeep Singh-I

Bowlers – Nityanand Kashyap, Ishthekhar Ahmed-Khan, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strikers: Sumit Kumar (WK), Arvind Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Amardeep Singh-I, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vikash Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Ishthekhar Ahmed-Khan.

