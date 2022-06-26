BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers, Playing 11s For Today's Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 26, Sunday

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, BOK vs SIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BOK vs SIN Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU's Jharkhand T20.

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strickers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 26, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

BOK vs SIN My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Bhanu Anand, Jay Prakash Rajput

Batsmen – Aryaman Sen, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh

All-rounders – Vikash Singh (C), Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna (VC)

Bowlers – Sonu Kr-Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh©, Satya Setu, Bhanu Anand(wk), Pratik Bhagat, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala

Singhbhum Strickers: Bal Krishna©, Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu Kr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Aditya Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Jay Prakash Rajput(wk)