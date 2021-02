Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Indrani Roy (C), Rashmi Gudiya

Batters: S. Kumari, R. Kumari, R. Kumari, A.Kumari

All-Rounders: S.Kumari (VC), A.Kumari

Bowlers: P.Rathore, M.Mahto, P.Bhardwaj

Likely XI

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika (c), Sunita Kumari (wk), Reena Khalkho, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, PritiTiwary, Pavika Rathore, Shreyanshi

SQUADS

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika (c), Sunita Kumari (wk), Reena Khalkho, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, PritiTiwary, Pavika Rathore, Shreyanshi, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Pushpa Mahato

