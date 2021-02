Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

BOK-W vs JAM-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 2021 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Bokaro Blossom vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at 10:00 AM IST February 16: Also Read - DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Daffodils vs Dumka Daisies at 2:00 PM IST February 15

The Blossoms will take on the Jasmines on Tuesday in the fifth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20. While the Blossoms will look to keep their winning momentum going, the Jasmines would like to get their first win after losing their tournament opener. Also Read - RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Ranchi Roses vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at 10:00 AM IST

Bokaro Blossom vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women’s T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BOK-W vs JAM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2021, Bokaro Blossom Dream11 Team Player List, Jasmines Jharkhand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bokaro Blossom vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Jharkhand Women’s T20, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BOK-W vs JAM-W T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women’s T20 toss between Bokaro Blossom vs Jamshedpur Jasmines will take place at 9:30 AM IST – February 16.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

BOK-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rashmi Gudiya (vc), Indrani Roy

Batters – Sandhya Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c)

All-Rounders – Niharika, Sandhya Kumari, Arti Kumari

Bowlers – Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Likely XI

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Isha Keshri, Ragini Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

SQUADS

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Isha Keshri, Ragini Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Shreyanshi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOK-W Dream11 Team/ JAM-W Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bokaro Blossoms Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.