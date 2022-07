BOL vs BAP Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Bologna and Baracca Prato will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – July 15, 4 PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

BOL vs BAP My Dream 11 Team

Malik Sarfaz, Umar Gujjar, Hamid Shad Ali, Haroon Cheema(VC), Muhammad Adnan(C), Hamza Miran, Sheraz Asim, Dastageer Ghulam, Ali Hassan, Huzaifa Mahmood, Ghafar Babar

BOL vs BAP Probable Playing XI

Baracca Prato: Arslan Akhtar, Ghulam Dastageer (c), Mehboob Ur Rehman, Muddassar Ali, Hamid Ali, Zaka Ullah, Rasel Buya, Qamar Shabbir, Asim Sheraz, Shahid Imran, Rukhsar Khan.

Bologna: Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan (c), Haroon Cheema, Huzaifa Mahmood, Balwinder Singh, Waseem Shahzad, Tasin Mostafa, Shaheer Saleem.