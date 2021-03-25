BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Predictions

Bologna vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 13 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BOL vs KIN-XI at Oval Rastignano: On a three-match winning streak, Kings XI will hope to continue their winning start to the season when they take the field against Bologna in what will be the 13th match of the tournament. Bologna, on the other hand, have won two and lost as many of their four matches played so far.

Bologna vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BOL vs KIN-XI, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Bologna Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bologna vs Kings XI ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BOL vs KIN-XI T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 13 between Bologna and Kings XI will start from 1:30 PM IST – March 25.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

BOL vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kumar (captain), Rahaman Bhuiyan (vice-captain), Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Jaipal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Adnan, Qasim Janjua, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood

BOL vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Bologna: Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan

Kings XI: Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali

BOL vs KIN-XI Full Squads

Bologna: Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hashir Iftikhar, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Abdullah Razzak, Sheraz Ali, Zain Iftikhar, Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan

Kings XI: Shafique Muhammad, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Nagra Jagjit, Ravi Paul, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Sukhjinder Singh Robin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Noman Ali, Salman Ali

