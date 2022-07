BOL vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

BOL vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bologna vs Padova CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 4 PM IST July 12, Tuesday

BOL vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, BOL vs PAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BOL vs PAD Playing 11s ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Bologna and Padova will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – July 12, 4PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

BOL vs PAD Dream11 Team

Malik Sarfraz, Kuda Nissanka, Ali Alam, Sampath Fernando, Ghafar Babar, Damith Kosala, Prabath Lakshan, Umar Gujjar(C), Muhammad Adnan, Khayer Abdul, Tharuka Rodrigo(VC).

BOL vs PAD Probable Playing XI

Bologna: Malik Sarfaraz (wk), Ali Alam, Huzaifa Mahmood, Ghafar Babar, Shaheer Saleem, Wisal Abdullah, Umar Gujjar, Harron Cheema, Muhammad Adnan, Waseem Shahzad, Faizan Nazar.

Padova CC: Nishermal Fernando (wk), Kuda Nissanka, Sampath Fernando, Salinda Kodikara, Ranga Liyana, Damith Kosala, Prabath Lakshan, Kumara Lakmal, Tharuka Rodrigo, Ramesh De Silva, Jaliya Suranga.