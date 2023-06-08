Home

Bollywod Actor LAMBASTES Rohit Sharma Over Selection For WTC Final, Bats For Virat Kohli as Captain

WTC Final: Most felt that veteran cricketer Ravi Ashwin should have been in the side instead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

London: While expectations were high from the Indian team, they could not exactly live up to it all on Wednesday during the opening day of the World Test Championship final in Oval. Steve Smith and Travis Head stitched a 200+ partnership to put Australia well in front in the Test match. Now, after the first day’s play, India’s team selection for the game came under the scanner. Most felt that veteran cricketer Ravi Ashwin should have been in the side instead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Not just cricket experts, but also a Bollywood actor Harsh Vardhan slammed the poor team selection. Harsh also reckoned that Virat Kohli should lead the side again.

His tweet read: “Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow”.

Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

