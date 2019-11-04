Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan was in for a pleasant surprise on Monday morning when he crossed path with the Bangladesh cricket team fresh from their stunning seven-wicket victory against India in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday night.

Arbaaz, who is co-producing Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan, met the team at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He tweeted a picture of himself with the side as well.

“Met the victorious Bangladesh cricket team at the Delhi airport. Mushfiqur Rahim was incredible, looking forward to an exciting contest ahead,” he wrote to his more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

Met the victorious Bangladesh cricket team at the Delhi airport 😀 Mushfiqur Rahim was incredible 👍 looking forward to an exciting contest ahead 😊 pic.twitter.com/RQK23pJwro — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) November 4, 2019

Bangladesh created history on Sunday night after the tourists recorded their first-ever T20I win against India.

Put into bat, India were restricted to 148/6 with Shikhar Dhawan top scoring with 41. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma made just 9. Bangladesh were disciplined with their bowling – key among them were Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam – who pocketed two wickets each.

Chasing 149, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 60 helped the tourists to victory with three balls to spare.

With Bangladesh needing 22 off the last 12 balls, Rahim (60 not out off 43) smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team’s favour. He and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35 balls) added 60 runs for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh closer to victory.

The second match of the series will be held at Rajkot on November 7.