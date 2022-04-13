Bollywood actor John Abraham & his love for football: While acting will always be his first love, football comes a close second in Bollywood actor John Abraham’s life. The 49-year-old actor spoke exclusively with india.com on the sidelines of a promotional event and conceded the fact that he isn’t a big fan of cricket and doesn’t follow the game.Also Read - Diego Maradona: Sports Fans Can Now Own The Iconic ‘Hand of God’ Shirt | See When & How To Bid For It

"I don't watch cricket. I don't follow cricket at all. I watch football and follow football. North East United FC is my favourite football team playing in ISL League," John told india.com.

The Bollywood actor also owns and operates the NorthEast United FC – an Indian professional football club based in Guwahati, Assam. The team competes in the Indian super Leagues considered the top tier of Indian football.

When asked about his favourite footballer, John was quick to respond and said Lionel Messi without batting an eyelid.

“Messi remains my all-time favourite footballer. He is a shining star and he will always be my favourite footballer,” added the Bollywood actor.

On being probed about his upcoming projects, the 49-year-old actor spoke about Pathaan and clarified a rumour about him doing a Telugu film. When asked if he’s doing any Telugu film or if he has a role in Prabhas starrer Salaar as reported in the media, John said he will never do a regional film.

“I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business,” John further added.