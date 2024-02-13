By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif Becomes Brand Ambassador Of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Report
Katrina Kaif likely to become the brand ambassador of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024.
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is likely to join the fan-favorite Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings as its brand ambassador. MS Dhoni’s CSK will be entering the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 as the defending champions and Katrina Kaif joining the franchise will only add more to their already humongous brand value.
