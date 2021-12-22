New Delhi: Out of favour India opener, Shikar Dhawan has taken social media by storm with his mimicry videos and seems to be enjoying time away from the sport. Dhawan in his latest Instagram post can be seen emulating one of the most popular characters of Hindi cinema, Gabbar Singh and while as ironic as it may sound, Dhawan is also nicknamed Gabbar by his Indian teammates and therefore, he possibly could not have chosen a better character to show his mimicry skills.Also Read - Health Update: Pakistan Test Cricketer Abid Ali Undergoes Angioplasty After Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen mimicking Gabbar's famous dialogue.

He asks a man in the video, "Kitne aadmi the?" (How many men were there?)

The unidentified man replied in Punjabi with a wry smile that he did not know how many men there were.

The left-handed batter’s post soon went viral.

Dhawan had a fruitful season in the IPL but wasn’t included in India’s T20 World Cup squad and the veteran batter later failed to make a mark in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He last played during the white-ball tour in Sri Lanka where he led the side. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia in 2022 followed by the 50-over World Cup, Dhawan would be eyeing a spot in the Indian team and with so much cricket left to be played before both the World Cups, there is no reason why the Indian opener can’t make a comeback into the Indian side.