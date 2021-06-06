Paris: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open after receiving a walkover from their opponents here on Sunday. Also Read - Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open 2021

The Indo-Croat duo got a walkover in its men's doubles pre-quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador.

Bopanna and Skugor will now face the Spanish pairing of Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals.

The unseeded Bopanna and Skugor had notched up a straight-set win over Americans Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe in the second round earlier this week.

The 41-year-old Bopanna, ranked 40 in the world, is not defending any points this year at the Roland Garros.

The Indian needs to earn points since this is his last chance to improve his ranking. The rankings on June 10 will be considered for entry into the Tokyo Olympics.