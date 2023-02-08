Home

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav should be picked in the Indian playing XI against Australia in first Test.

Indian batters bat at the nets in Nagpur before first Test against Australia. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Nagpur: In-form Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of vice-captain KL Rahul in the Indian playing XI in the first Test against Australia of the Border-Gavaskar series, beginning in Nagpur on Thursday, reckoned former coach Ravi Shastri.

Picking his XI for the first Test, the former all-rounder stated being a vice-captain should not guarantee one a place and uncapped Suryakumar Yadav is best at at No.5. Shastri said the middle-order T20I batter should get his preferred position in the series.

“Shubman or Rahul (selection) depends on the team management, what they think. Obviously, you’d want to go with what you’ve been doing in the past, but form becomes critical,” Shastri said on the ICC Review on Wednesday.

“Someone’s hitting it real sweet and it’s coming out of the centre of the bat. Then, you know, you wake up, and say, ‘listen’.” While Rahul has been out of form lately, Gill is in tremendous form in white-ball cricket and recently cracked a double ton against New Zealand last month.

“I’ve been watching Gill and Rahul very closely in the nets. If it’s a hard call; when I see footwork, when I see timing as to who is batting better. If it has to be Shubman ahead of Rahul, so be it.

“You know, straight. You have to see that. I won’t say that Rahul is the vice-captain so he becomes the automatic choice.” Similarly, Sutyakumar has been in the form of his life in the shirtest format of the game and Shastri feels he should be handed his Test debut.

“At number five, Suryakumar will get the position, because there’s no Shreyas (Iyer). There’ll be talk about, ‘can Gill bat at five?’ I think you need the right guy for the right number. At five, when you go there, especially if the ball is turning, then you need someone who is good at playing the right shots against spin.

“Surya demands that position. I think it’s straightforward,” he added. The former right-hander also felt that Kuldeep Yadav should start and give their bowling attack an extra threat. “I’d like to see some magic. I’d like to see some Kuldeep Yadav stuff,” he said.

“If you lose the toss on day one, if it’s a good pitch where it’s not turning, the finger spinner is not getting enough, I want a leg-spinner to be able to rip it. Spin it before probably any other spinner in the game.”

With no Rishabh Pant in the side, India should pick the best wicketkeeper available. While India have a wicketkeeper in KL Rahul available, they have also named uncapped KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as two other designated keepers.

“If you know it’s definitely going to turn, then I’ll go for the best keeper. That’s what the team has to decide. I won’t go, ‘who’s a better batsman’,” Shastri said. “Here you need a guy who’s very good with the gloves, because you’ve got quality spinners.

“You’ve got Ash (Ashwin), you’ve got Jadeja, you’ve got Kuldeep. If the ball spins, you need a very good keeper,” he added.

Ravi Shastri’s Predicted XI Vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

