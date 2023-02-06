Home

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Spark’ Missing, Ian Healy’s Comments Notwithstanding

Ravichandran Ashwin countered Healy by saying the comments had added some “spark” to the goings-on, but they aren’t bright sparks.

New Delhi: It isn’t often that India and Australia are at the verge of another hopefully hard-fought series and the war of words hasn’t hit the stratosphere. More often than not, the Australian team and media’s concerted efforts to needle the Indian public and team have been the real lung-opener with the exchanges beginning from odd, obscure radio stations or other media in Australia and then expanding into a full-blown social media battle between fans from both sides, with some past Aussie players, possibly encouraged, send in some snide remarks to add fuel to the fire. But this time, it has been a tad different.

Maybe, over the years, the Australian former cricketers have realised which side of the bread has the better-tasting butter. Also, some of the chief characters in all the on-field dramas (be it against India or other sides) have been chastened by other circumstances.

Or maybe, Healy is the only one who hasn’t got a deal of some kind for the series, and beyond. There was a time when the run-up to the series, especially if being held in Australia, in itself was as much fun. Not that the on-field stuff wasn’t something to behold.

But some of those characters have been chastised. Not least David Warner. Warner was the epitome of the no-holds-barred Australian way. He was in everyone’s face, and as we saw not so long ago, his aggression got carried into the dressing room stairwell against South Africa when he almost came to blows with Quinton de Kock.

But the subsequent ball-tampering scandal and censure made a drastic change. Warner realised that his Indian fans (SunRisers Hyderabad and beyond) was well and truly behind him, once he ended his ban.

In fact, he was more critical of the manner in which the Australian authorities had done away with his chances of leading the side.

So now, Warner still plays with the same aggression, but the temper and face-offs have vanished. Bit of a loss, really. After all, what good is an Australian cricket team without a few sledges and arguments.

As for the rest, for those still playing, there has been a familiarisation with the Indian culture through the Indian Premier League and for those retired, through assignments and contracts surrounding the league.

Like the English, who initially claimed that the IPL was the devil’s workshop, now think this is the best thing ever. After Sam Curran and others windfalls, of course.

At this moment, the wrangle between the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on whether the Asia Cup, to be hosted by Pakistan, should be shifted to the United Arab Emirates or not is getting way more mileage than the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

But once the matches begin, things will get a little warmer for sure. But somehow, that slanging match ahead of the series is something that we are for missing for sure.