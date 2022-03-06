Kolkata: Following Wriddhiman Saha’s statement on Saturday evening, veteran Indian journalist Boria Majumdar took to Twitter and posted a video. In the video, Boria goes on to accuse the senior India wicketkeeper of doctoring the WhatsApp chats that he had made posted after not being picked for the Tests against Sri Lanka.Also Read - Shane Warne Death, Tributes & Reactions: When Cricketscape Went Into Utter Shock!

"There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail."Boria Majumdar tweeted.

Here is the video posted by Boria on Twitter:

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

Even when Saha spoke to the reporters today after meeting with the BCCI top brass, he did not mention the name specifically. He told the reporters that he has told everything to the BCCI during the meeting and would not like to comment further.

“I have told the committee everything I know. All the details I have shared with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk anything outside…about the meeting as they will answer all your queries,” Saha told reporters.

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through this kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in the public eye, but not his/her name,”Saha’s earlier tweet that sparked the controversy.