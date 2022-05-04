New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the fact that after considering the submissions of both the individuals (Wriddhiman Saha and Boria Majumdar), the BCCI has come to the conclusion that the actions of the journalist were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation.Also Read - BCCI Bans Boria Majumdar For 2 Years For Intimidating Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI committee recommended sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the sanctions.

What Does The 2-Year Ban By BCCI Mean For Journalist Boria Majumdar?

The following sanctions were imposed as recommended by the BCCI

2-year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

2-year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and

2-year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

BCCI Letter To Members

Content Of The BCCI Letter Given Below:

Members, BCCI.

Subject: Sanctions against Mr. Boria Majumdar

Dear All,

As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha in the hearing named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players.

In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Mr. Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI (“BCCI Committee”). The key issues for deliberation for the BCCI Committee in the matter was to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation.

The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr. Saha and Mr. Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr. Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI. The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions:

2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.

In view of the above, we hereby request you to kindly facilitate the compliance of the

aforementioned sanctions in your respective associations.

Yours Sincerely,

Hemang Amin

Interim CEO and COO IPL