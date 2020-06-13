Borussia Dortmund took the Bundesliga game against Dusseldorf down to the wire before Erling Haaland – coming off an injury – found the back of the net to help his side win and get the crucial three points on Saturday. Haaland got himself in the right spot and found the perfect touch which found the net, breaking the deadlock after 96 minutes of grueling action. Also Read - HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Today's Match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena 12 AM IST

After recovering from his injury, Haaland joined the training and was named among the substitutes by Lucian Favre as Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard led the line. It was a pity that Dortmund was unable to test Kastenmeier in the Dusseldorf goal before finally eeking out the important points. 19-year-old Haaland is taking giant strides in football.

With the win, Borussia Dortmund has now edged Leipzig in third place and will be hoping that Monchenghadbach can do them a favour in their game against Bayern – which will not be easy.