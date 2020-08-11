German club Borussia Dortmund have taken a dig at the ongoing transfer saga involving their English forward Jadon Sancho and Premier League giants Manchester United. Dortmund have sporting director Michael Zorc has reportedly said no to any chance of Sancho leaving them at least for the upcoming season. Also Read - Europa League: Bruno Fernandes Penalty in Extra Time Sends Manchester United Into Semifinals

And with Sancho flying down to Switzerland for a pre-season camp with the Dortmund squad, the club posted a cheeky caption alongside the picture of the Englishman, writing 'You love to see it'.

There were plenty of responses to the tweet on expected lines with delighted fans of Dortmund taking the mickey out of United fans.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Dortmund value the England winger at £108million and it continues to be the bone of contention with United who feel that due to the financial turmoil triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the valuation is ‘unrealistic.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc told reporters on Monday. “Last summer, we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”

Sancho was recently photographed partying in UK last weekend but Zorc is fine with it. “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky. The same goes for Jadon (Sancho). From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate,” he said.

Meanwhile, United have reached the semifinals of the Europa League with a scratchy 1-0 win over Copenhagen on Monday night. Their January transfer signing Bruno Fernandes converted a spot-kick in the extra time, becoming the season’s highest goal-scorer.