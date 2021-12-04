Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming German Bundesliga in India

Dortmund: Expect a fierce Der Klassiker when title contenders Borussia Dortmund host Rekordmeister Bayern Munich on Saturday. The two teams are separated by just one point and one position in the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich are top with 31 points, while Borussia Dortmund have managed to stay within touching distance and have picked up 30 points in the process. Dortmund have come close several times at this stage of the season in the past, only to eventually fall apart towards the end of the season. Under Marco Rose, results in the league have been good, even though they have struggled in Europe. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live football match online and on TV in India.

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match ?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match will take place on Saturday, December 4 in India.

What are the timings of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.