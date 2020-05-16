Bundesliga Live Streaming

Football finally returns as Bundesliga becomes the first European League to get football rolling amid the coronavirus pandemic. In game week 26, Borussia Dortmund are set to host Schalke 04 in what promises to be a cracker. The hosts, who are four points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich, would like to close in on the deficit with a win over Schalke 04.

Axel Witsel and Emre Can are set to miss out on the fixture as they have injuries and that would act as a big setback for Dortmund who wants to edge Bayern Munich in the title race.

Below are the live streaming details, dates of this Gameweek 26

What: Bundesliga

When: May 16

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04

Where to Stream Online: Hotstar.com (India)

On TV: Star Sports Network

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Match Day scenario

Around 300 people will be allowed at any time inside the stadium. The arena will be divided into three zones to avoid contact. On the pitch, the access will be limited to players, match officials, first aid personnel, and few photographers.

Appropriate security will be present outside the stadiums to prevent the potential gathering of fans.

On The Pitch

Players and match officials need not wear masks but everyone else on the sidelines must include the substitutes. Match balls to be disinfected regularly. Minimal contact to be allowed between players with celebrations using elbows or feet.