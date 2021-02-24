Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Live Streaming

When is the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 clash?

The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 clash will take place on Thursday, February 25.

What are the timings of the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match being played?

The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will be played at the Puskas Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

In India, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD will broadcast the TV telecast of UEFA Champions League 2021 matches this season.

Where can you live stream the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match?

The online live streaming of the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2021 Round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City Predicted XIs

Borussia Monchengladbach- Sommer, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer, Bensebaini, Neuhaus, Kramer, Stindl, Hofmann, Plea, Thuram

Manchester City- Ederson, Dias, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Gündogan, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus, Sterling,