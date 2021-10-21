BOS vs AM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Boost Region vs Amo Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 7021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BOS vs AM at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In the match no. 7 of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament on Thursday, Boost Region will take on Amo Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One Day Cup 7021 BOS vs AM match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 21 in India. Boost Region lost 3 of their last 4 games last season which should keep them pumped for a better performance this season. On the other hand, Amo Region won 4 of their last 5 matches last season which shows great ambition along with brilliant teamwork which should allow them to continue their domination this year as well. Here is the Afghanistan ODD Tournament Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, BOS vs AM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, BOS vs AM Playing 11s Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Boost Region vs Amo Region, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan One Day Tournament.Also Read - BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Team News For Today's Group B T20 Match at Al Amerat at 3:30 PM IST October 21 Thursday

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Boost Region and Amo Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 21 in India. Also Read - NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus Match 21 And 22: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints World T20 Warm-up Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain- India vs Australia, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

BOS vs AM My Dream11 Team

Haji Murad Muradi, Ihsanullah Janat (C), Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Imran Mir, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi (VC), Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Zohaib Zamankhil.

BOS vs AM Probable Playing XIs

Boost Region – Riaz Hassan, Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Munir Ahmad (C/wk), Mohammad Ibrahim, Asif Musazai, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Abidullah Taniwal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Dastagir Khan, Abdul Baqi.

Amo Region – Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Malik, Imran Mir, Zia-ul-Haq, Nasir Jamal (C), Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Ibrahim Safi, Abdul Wasi Noori, Zohaib Zamankhil, Saleem Safi, Mohibullah Zurmati.

BOS vs AM SQUADS –

Boost Region: Asif Musazai, Darwish Rasooli, Zahid Shirzad, Munir Ahmad (WK), Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Naveed Zabuli, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Farhad Usman, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasibullah Sherdali, Riaz Hussan, Abidullah Taniwal, Naimatullah, Noman Shah, Waqarullah Ishaq, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Amo Region: Haji Murad Muradi, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Malik, Nasir Jamal, Imran Mir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Juma Gul, Ibrahim Safi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Abdul Wasi Noori, W Mandozai, F Zakhil, Z Esa Eisakhil, M Zurmati, A Momand, E Mandozai, K KAkar, Y Khan, Z Zamankhil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOS Dream11 Team/ AM Dream11 Team/ Boost Region Dream11 Team/ Amo Region Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.